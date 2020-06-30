Carbon Hill mayor turns in letter of resignation

CARBON HILL, Ala. (WBRC) - The mayor of Carbon Hill, Mark Chambers, has submitted a letter of resignation to the city clerk, according to a member of the city council.
The one sentence letter states quote: “I quit the job of mayor effective June 27 at 4:30 p.m.”
His resignation has not been accepted by the council yet.
An emergency meeting has been called for Wednesday, July 1 at 6 pm where the city council will make a decision.
Chambers has faced criticism during his term, including backlash over Facebook comments about the LGBTQ+ community. Chambers offered to step down as mayor once before in June of last year.
Carbon Hill resident Carolyn Jones said she voted for Chambers and was disappointed.
“I didn’t think his views were to the point of what we are dealing with now. I hope the next person is more considerate of everybody in this town and not bring shame upon our town constantly,” Jones said.
