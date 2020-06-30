Bo, Sir Charles share PSAs on wearing face coverings in public

Bo, Sir Charles share PSAs on wearing face coverings in public
Bo Jackson wants you to wear a mask.
By WBRC Staff | June 30, 2020 at 10:25 AM CDT - Updated June 30 at 11:04 AM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Some familiar faces are behind some new public service announcements about wearing face coverings in public.

Tuesday Governor Ivey’s office released four PSAs that will start running across the state. Bo Jackson, Charles Barkley, Brittany Howard, Nick Saban, Alabama and Paul from St. Paul and the Broken Bones all took part in the videos.

Governor Ivey said she wants everyone to remember to wear a mask when you go somewhere or if you work around others.

Charles Barkley on masks and COVID-19
PSA: Bo Knows Masks
PSA: Alabama wants you to wear a mask

Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.