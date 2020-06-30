Bo, Sir Charles share PSAs on wearing face coverings in public

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Some familiar faces are behind some new public service announcements about wearing face coverings in public.
Tuesday Governor Ivey’s office released four PSAs that will start running across the state. Bo Jackson, Charles Barkley, Brittany Howard, Nick Saban, Alabama and Paul from St. Paul and the Broken Bones all took part in the videos.
Governor Ivey said she wants everyone to remember to wear a mask when you go somewhere or if you work around others.
