Army parachute team saluting health care workers in north Alabama on Thursday

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - UPDATE: Due to the weather forecast on Wednesday, the U.S. Army Black Daggers have rescheduled one parachute demonstration.
The parachute team was originally planning to appear at Madison Hospital on July 1. This jump has now been changed to 4 p.m. on July 2.
Athens-Limestone Hospital and Decatur-Morgan Hospital events will remain as scheduled on July 2 as well.
ORIGINAL: The U.S. Army Black Daggers, a special operations command parachute demonstration team, will be jumping into north Alabama next week.
The parachute team will appear at Madison Hospital at 10 a.m. on July 1. On July 2 they will be at Athens-Limestone Hospital at 10 a.m. then at Decatur-Morgan Hospital at 1 p.m.
The parachute demonstration is part of the U.S. Army’s salute to health care workers in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Black Daggers have partnered with the U.S. Army 2nd Recruiting Brigade for this effort.
The team is comprised entirely of volunteers from throughout the Army special operations community.
