ADPH creates color-coded map to show risk of COVID-19 spread

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The state’s COVID-19 dashboard is getting colorful to better show the risk of spread in each county.
The Alabama Public Health Department is now using four colors to provide guidance to local leaders as they decide on ways to safely re-open.
Green means low risk, yellow is moderate, orange is high, and red is very high risk.
The risk for each county is based on the number of new cases each day.
If your county's case count is increasing or staying the same, that'll put you at red, or very high risk.
If your county is seeing a decline in cases for 14 or more days, your county will be green, or low risk.
“Even if a county is in the green, and we actually have five counties in Alabama in the green, that doesn’t mean everyone can just say, ‘Okay, we’re good. We’ll just go back to the way we were before COVID-19.’ Rather, continue to remain vigilant about all of the measures that we’ve talked about,” said Dr. Karen Landers with ADPH.
Click here to find the Risk Indicator Dashboard.
ADPH also has a list of measures you should take depending on the color/risk level of your county.
This data will be updated every Friday.
