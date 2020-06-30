AAA predicts fewer people traveling for 4th of July weekend

“If you’re going somewhere you need to be sure that you’re maintaining these these safety guidelines. Take your gloves with you and your mask and your cleaning supplies, your sanitizer. If you’re pumping gas, be sure you don’t grab that gas handle with your bare hand use a plastic bag if you have to, or gloves if you got them are always better. But you know, just be smart about it along the way. These hotels and condominiums and places that you might be staying along the way, are doing everything they can to keep their facilities clean and sanitized but you shouldn’t rely on that completely you need to to take some steps yourself and plan ahead and take some some cleaning sanitizing items with you.”