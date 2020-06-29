Tommy Overcash won’t seek fifth term with Madison City Council

“When Debbie, Cameron and I moved to Madison in the spring of 1985, we joined less than 6,000 other residents in a sleepy little suburb; how times have changed! The births of Chandler and Mason weeks after our move brought Madison’s population up by 2! We have experienced the formation of our incredible Madison City School system in 1998, growing from 4 schools to 11 with 2 on the way, the building of Madison Hospital in 2012, the expansion of Palmer Park, the building of Dublin Park, construction of miles of new roads, new greenways and dog parks, the establishment of a strong financial footing with an AA+ bond rating, and a minor league baseball team!