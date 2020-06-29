Southside Church of Christ in Rogersville host “Bridging the Gap” Unity Rally

ROGERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -Bridging the Gap to help bring unity in the community is what Rogersville local pastors did Sunday evening during a unity rally.
The Rally was held at Rogersville Recreation Park and Southside Church of Christ Minister John Malone organized the event.
He said the purpose of the rally was to promote racial hormony and positive change in the community.
Several pastors spoke during the event including Marcus T. Watkins, who is a Rogersville native and Senior Minister at Simpson Street Church of Christ in Atlanta.
Those in attendance explained why this event was needed and how it will bring everyone together.
“We’ve had several protests, rioting and looting and I’m so excited we came together as black and white people in unity and in prayer because this is what we need during this time. And as Marcus said until we turn to righteousness, we’re not going to accomplish anything,” said Janice Roach, attendee.
“I want to reach out to the consciousness and heart of the community. We can change laws, we can change policy and procedure, but things don’t really change until we can change the heart and only God can change the heart,” said Minister Malone.
A voter’s registration booth was also at the rally to help people in attendance register to vote.
