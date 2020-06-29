Over 30 Athens nursing home patients, employees test positive for COVID-19

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - One nursing facility in Athens confirmed reports of multiple positive COVID-19 tests on Monday.
Wade Menefee, Director of Nursing at the Senior Rehab and Recovery Center, says 23 patients have tested positive for COVID-19. Also, nine employees received positive test results.
Currently, all patients are isolated and being treated at the nursing home. Any patient that cannot be fully treated within the facility will be transported to Athens-Limestone Hospital.
The rehab and recover center is located at 1600 W Hobbs Street in Athens. Capacity is 170 patients.
WAFF is working to gather more details on this developing story.
