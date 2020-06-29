More heat, humidity, storm chances ahead

Rain showers and thunderstorms will die down once again after sunset this evening.
A warm and very muggy evening is ahead of us with low temperatures falling into the low to middle 70s. Expect areas of dense fog to develop near bodies of water and locations that have seen heavy rainfall lately. Another hot and humid day is in store for Tuesday with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be near 90 degrees with a heat index approaching 100 degrees. More isolated to widely scattered rain and storms will develop on Tuesday afternoon.
Given the abundance of tropical moisture in the atmosphere, we have daily chances for rain showers and thunderstorms to develop. It is very difficult to predict exactly when and where these storms will develop, keep an eye on the radar and make sure your WAFF48 Weather App is programmed to you location. Some storms may be pulse-like in nature that produce torrential rainfall, gusty outflow wind gusts, small hail and frequent lightning.
Wednesday through Friday will be very humid as well with high temperatures staying in the upper 80s to lower 90s.
Right now, isolated to scattered showers and storms will be possible for Independence Day weekend, check back for updates.
