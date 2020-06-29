Marshall County Schools work to finalize plans for upcoming school year

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - School superintendents now have statewide guidance for reopening schools.
However, there is plenty of wiggle room for each district to alter start dates and teaching methods.
Donna Shaikles works in the cafeteria at Marshall County Schools and has a granddaughter that will be starting pre-K this fall.
“I’m not really concerned about it, I just put my trust in the Lord just to get through each day,” said Shaikles.
Shaickles said parents were given a survey with options for returning to the classroom and are divided over the issue of when children should return to school.
Marshall County Schools Superintendent Dr. Cindy Wigley said school officials have been diligently planning for weeks; however the state’s recent guidance has provided parameters for more in-depth planning.
Wigley said the school system is working to cater to each student’s needs by offering virtual, traditional and blended learning options.
Most Importantly, school officials will ensure safety measures are in place to help reduce the spread of the virus.
“The lunchroom from what we’ve been told they’re going to put up shields in in front of the cash registers, continue to sanitize and will have hand sanitizer in the lunch room when the children come in,” said Shaikles.
Right now, Wigley is working on setting an official date for the start of school. Reporting in
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.