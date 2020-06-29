Limestone County Schools offering children free meals in July

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Limestone County Schools will have free pickup meals for children under 18.
The meals will be offered at Sugar Creek Elementary and Tanner High School each Monday through Thursday from July-6-30. They are drive-thru pickup only.
Breakfast will be from 8 a.m.-9 a.m. Lunch will be from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Thursday pickup will include three additional breakfast and lunch meals for Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Children do not have to be present during pickup.
