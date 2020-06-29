ICU beds filling up quick due to COVID-19

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - ICU beds in North Alabama are filling up quickly due to an increase of COVID-19 cases.
On June 1st, there were 28 hospitalized patients with the virus. As of Monday morning, there are 115 COVID-positive inpatients within the Huntsville Hospital System.
Out of the 115 inpatients, 44 are in Madison County. Most have a pre-existing condition and 11 of the 44 are on ventilators.
The average age of patients is the mid-50's. There is a 16-year-old on a ventilator in Madison County. It is the youngest patient Huntsville Hospital has had in the ICU on a ventilator since the virus first appeared in our community.
CEO David Spillers said about 25-percent of the people who come into the hospital with COVID-19 need an ICU bed.
At Huntsville Main, there are more than 130 ICU beds, but Spillers said most days 100 beds are used for non-COVID patients. Staff members are now trying to adapt to the influx of patients.
“We have been able to take one of the floors in our newest bed tower which we can modify to some degree to take care of the COVID patients and we can handle the air flows and dedicate that to the COVID patients while we are in this little surge,” said Spillers.
Spillers said he expects the number of positive patients to go up within the next day or two due to a lag of reporting over the weekend.
He said the number of people testing positive who show no symptoms is below one percent.
As we approach the Fourth of July holiday, Spillers encourages people wear face coverings and keep their distance if attending social gatherings.
