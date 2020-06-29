Huntsville man nearing end of trek to Minneapolis

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville man walking to Minneapolis to raise awareness for racial justice is almost there.
Terry Willis says he has walked about 40 miles a day since he started this trek.
Over the weekend, Willis walked through Madison, Wisconsin.
He says he has received support from every city he's walked through.
For Willis, this walk is personal.
“I could have been a George Floyd. I’ve been incarcerated, I’ve been locked up, I’ve been in handcuffs, so I have that story,” he said.
Willis says his 7-year-old son has inspired him to keep going. He wants his son to be able to live his life without being judged.
Willis has about 270 miles left on his trek.
