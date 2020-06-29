Huntsville bar, restaurant employees adjusting to increased COVID-19 numbers

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Several restaurants and bars in the Tennessee Valley are closed today. For some owners it’s temporary, as cleaning crews sanitize tables and chairs.
For others, the closure will be longer over concern for increasing COVID-19 numbers.
The owners and employees at BarVista in Huntsville say they’ll be closed a minimum of two to three weeks, but they’re prepared for it to be much longer. They say they haven’t had any reports of the virus, but this decision is all about prevention.
“We don’t know where they’ve been, who they’ve been hanging out with as far as our guests. And what they’re coming in with so for us it is all about making sure everybody’s safe and healthy and not getting the coronavirus,” said consultant Rahul Arora.
On a normal day, the bar located inside the AC Hotel, overlooking Big Spring Park in Huntsville is filled with guest ordering drinks. With the bar now closed, the chairs will remain empty.
“This is truly a personal decision that I’ve made because both of my parents are in their 70s, my grandmother still lives with my parents and she’s in her 90s. I have a 15-month-old toddler at home so this is very personal with me to make sure I don’t come home with this virus and I don’t put myself or my employees in harms way to get this virus,” said Arora.
Arora also owns Beauregard’s in Huntsville.
The dining room is now closed, and employees are going back to pick up and delivery only. He says these decisions will impact his wallet, but he thinks it’s the right thing to do.
“It’s the risk I’m willing to take to ensure everybody safety out there going forward,” said Arora.
Furniture Factory Bar and Grill is also closed. The owner says crews are cleaning and he’ll reopen Tuesday, June 30 at 11 a.m.
Humphrey’s is also closed, but employees say they hope to reopen soon, possibly later Monday night.
Although BarVista is located within a hotel, even locals visit because of the city views. Employees say the hotel management supports the decision to close.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.