HudsonAlpha expands free cancer genetic testing to all adults

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology is offering free cancer genetic risk testing to adults 19 and older in Madison, Morgan, Marshall, Jackson and Limestone counties.
The testing is offered through the Information is Power initiative, which was established in 2015 for individuals interested in learning more about their cancer risk.
Originally, free testing was available to 28-30-year-old men and women, but the Institute and Kailos Genetics are now making it available to adults 19 and older who reside in the qualifying counties.
Offered by Kailos Genetics, the tests screens for the well-known BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes, as well as several dozen other genes linked to breast, ovarian, colon, prostate, pancreatic and other cancers.
If you want to learn more about genetic testing for cancer risk, HudsonAlpha and the Princess Theatre are hosting a free virtual event July 15 at noon. The event is sponsored by the Princess Theatre and Decatur Morgan Women’s Healthcare.
You can register at this link.
To order a test or gift a test to a loved one, visit https://hudsonalpha.org/information-is-power/.
