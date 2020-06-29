Hot and humid with afternoon storms likely today

Many of us are waking up to temperatures into the low to mid 70s with some spotty fog this morning. This is likely to be the case most mornings this week. Passing clouds this morning and that will be the case through much of your day today. Wind from the southwest will keep humidity high through the middle of the day today and, paired with temperatures into the upper 80s and low 90s, will lead to feels like temperatures into the mid to upper 90s. That will be enough to bring storms by midday today and into the evening commute.