Hot and humid with afternoon storms likely today

Happy Monday! After a warm and humid weekend we are in for an active week ahead of the holiday.
Many of us are waking up to temperatures into the low to mid 70s with some spotty fog this morning. This is likely to be the case most mornings this week. Passing clouds this morning and that will be the case through much of your day today. Wind from the southwest will keep humidity high through the middle of the day today and, paired with temperatures into the upper 80s and low 90s, will lead to feels like temperatures into the mid to upper 90s. That will be enough to bring storms by midday today and into the evening commute.
Each day this week will be warm, humid, with a chance at scattered showers and storms. Temperatures may start to "cool" towards the end of the week with highs only into the mid to upper 80s. The big thing will be storms and how they could impact your 4th of July. This weekend's rain forecast is pretty uncertain and will need to be watched. Keep checking back for more information on-air and on the 48 First Alert Weather App.
