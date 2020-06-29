Here’s when to wear a mask in the summer heat

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Sweltering temps, and a new summer accessory we haven’t had to wear before.
But do you really need to wear it outside?
“When we are talking about facial coverings of some sort, we are really talking about it more, so in these indoor spaces where it’s difficult to maintain social distance,” said Dr. Wesley Willeford with the Jefferson County Department of Health.
That doesn’t mean ditching the mask outdoors altogether.
“Inside the order, it does mention if you’re in an area where more than ten people are gathered,” said Willeford.
If you are close to other people, it's best to put it on, high temps or not.
“If you are at - say an outdoor graduation, that’s very tightly packed, people are close to one another, you want to wear a facial covering.”
Being smart can save you the sweat.
“If you are just walking your dog or going outside, there’s no need to wear a facial covering if you are able to keep your distance from other people,” he said.
He also emphasized that physical distancing is key to preventing the spread of the virus.
