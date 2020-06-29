Go Medical Group sees increase in COVID-19 testing

BOAZ, Ala. (WAFF) - As COVID-19 cases rise in Marshall County, health officials are working hard around the clock to help reduce the spread.
Staff at Go Medical Group have been testing patients for coronavirus since March.
Since then, Dr. Rommel C. Go said he’s seen the number increase by about 20 percent each month.
“So, in the month of April we had like 540 patients and every month since then there have been 100 to 120 patient increase each month,” said Go.
Go believes that we’re seeing infection numbers climb because of reopening, and increased testing capacity.
To help reduce the spread, at Go Medical Group patients who show signs of the coronavirus are isolated in a separate wing of the facility.
Test results are delivered to patients within 48 hours.
“Since the quarantine has basically lifted that’s the main thing we’re seeing. More and more people come back positive for the coronavirus and of course you will expect that with patients coming back to work and interacting with other people,” said Go.
Go said while they do have enough PPE and tests, he is concerned that the upcoming holiday weekend is going to make the situation worse.
“Gatherings of number of people of more than 10 always carries a risk of transmitting the virus infections especially if they don’t wear a mask. So any celebration like that, or a mass gathering, we will always see a spike two weeks after,” said Go.
If you would like to be tested, no appointment is needed.
Testing is done Monday-Saturday from 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
Just bring your social security card and valid ID and the test will be free.
If you, do not have an ID or Social Security card there will be a $75 fee.
