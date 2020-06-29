Decatur City Council passes resolution encouraging face coverings

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Monday night, the Decatur City Council approved a resolution to encourage the use of face coverings in public.
The resolution is shown below. It states that due to growing COVID-19 numbers in the state and county, the city wants residents and businesses to encourage face coverings.
The council will meet again Tuesday to discuss an ordinance that would make face coverings a requirement.
Council members, including Paige Bibbee, requested more time to review the requirement ordinance.
Councilman Billy Jackson says they would need buy in from the business community for this to work.
“This resolution is watered down and time is not on our side. This virus is not a surprise, we are in a health crisis,” Jackson said. “We are having to make this decision because of lack of leadership from the state.”
“If this ordinance is passed, I’d like to implement this in a week,”
WAFF 48 News will have all of the details from tonight’s meeting on WAFF 48 News at 10.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.