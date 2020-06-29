COVID-19 affecting marital and family stress

“Currently a lot of the students are not in an educational program so the families are starting to shift with the discussion or disagreements really about whether or not they are going to keep their children at home next year for virtual school...Or whether they are going to send their child back to school. Some people have not been able to return to work so they are having financial stress as well as all of the other news events that are going on in our world at this time. It’s just creating a lot of stress at this time for families,” Ikard said.