Colbert county releases details on 2 weekend drug busts

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Colbert County Sheriff’s Department released information relating to two separate drug incidents on Saturday.
Heroin Bust
On June 27, Colbert County Sheriff’s Office Drug Agents made a traffic stop on a vehicle in the White Oak community. Donald King Jr. was found riding in this vehicle.
Authorities had information that the 41-year-old was bringing a load of heroin into Colbert County.
After interviewing King, 10 grams of heroin was found hidden within his body. King is in jail in Lauderdale County on unrelated charges and will be charged with trafficking in Colbert County.
ICE Bust
Additionally on June 27, Colbert County Sheriff’s Office Drug Agents recovered four pounds of ICE that was delivered to a business on Highway 72 in Colbert County.
There has been no arrest made in this incident.
