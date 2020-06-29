CFL team releases former Alabama player over controversial anti-LGBTQ tweets

EDMONTON, CANADA. (WBRC) - The Edmonton Eskimos released receiver/kick returner and former Alabama Crimson Tide standout Christion Jones in response to tweets Jones sent out Saturday according to the CFL.
The tweet, that has been deleted, referred to Jones’ opinion against homosexuality.
In a statement issued via Twitter, the Eskimos said the following of Jones’ release:
The Canadian Football League also released a statement Sunday:
“We in the CFL hold high the Diversity Is Strength banner. Our league makes no claim on perfection but it does strive to be inclusive, to accept and indeed celebrate our differences, and to respect and honour human rights. There is no place in our league for commentary that disparages people on the basis of their religion, race, gender or sexual orientation. As Pride Month continues, we stand with the LGBTQ+ community. We all need to say no to hate and yes to love.”
Jones was traded to Edmonton midway through the 2019 season after spending his entire CFL career with the Saskatchewan Roughriders.
