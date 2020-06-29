Boaz man arrested Friday on multiple burglary, drug charges

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Authorities in Marshall county made an arrest last Friday potentially tied to multiple thefts across the area.
On June 26, a homeowner on Old Oneonta Road received a notification from a home security camera that a subject was attempting to break in to the residence. She contact law enforcement and within minutes multiple agencies responded.
Justin Ryan Beck of Boaz was found at the residence and detained on scene. He was driving a silver van and inside investigators found multiple items belonging to the home owner. As other investigators arrived on scene, it was determined other items in the van may be linked to other thefts across the area.
Beck was also in possession of an undetermined amount of methamphetamine and marijuana. He was charged with third degree burglary, possession of burglary tools, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, second degree possession of marijuana, third degree theft of property, receiving stolen property, and illegal possession of prescription drugs.
He was booked into Marshall County Jail with no bond.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.