Army Materiel Command getting change of command

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Army Material Command’s Gen. Gus Perna is passing on the torch.
Perna will relinquish command to Lt. Gen. Ed Daly.
It comes after Perna was nominated to serve as the chief operating officer for Operation Warp Speed, the whole-of-government effort to accelerate the development and distribution of a COVID-19 vaccine.
Daly currently serves as the Army Materiel Command's deputy commanding general.
He will be promoted to four-star general in a private ceremony before Thursday’s change of command.
