Alabama probate judges considering curbside voting for July primary

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - You’ve heard of curbside pickup and curbside delivery. What about curbside voting? The runoff election is about three weeks away, July 14.
The probate judge in every county will be announcing if registered voters can cast their ballot while staying inside your vehicle.
You’re accustomed to seeing signs with arrows pointing to where to walk and where to stand while voting. People in and out of the same doors, is common to see on election day.
With coronavirus numbers going up, probate judges are taking safety seriously.
“We have taken precautionary measures with sanitizing wipes, hand sanitizer, plexiglass shields, safeguards for our workers, masks for our workers, gloves for our workers, so that they can be stationary and that the voters can quickly move through the process to check in and obtain their ballot and voter ballot and leave the building,” said Limestone County Probate Judge Charles Woodroof.
In Limestone County, there will be 25 polling locations on July 14.
Curbside voting will not be an option in Limestone County.
If you’re a registered voter in the county, you can’t leave the county to vote curbside somewhere else.
“To find the necessary workers and really increase the number of points of contact because you would also have to have people directing traffic and all of that we just decided that curbside voting would not be offered in Limestone county,” said Woodroof.
If you’re worried about getting sick while voting, you can still exercise your right by voting absentee.
“If someone has a concern or if they are don’t wanna go to the polling place absentee voting is certainly an option,” said Woodroof.
We reached out to other probate judges. In Morgan County, you also won’t have the option to vote curbside. The probate judge there says it take more than just a couple weeks to organize.
