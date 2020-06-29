ADOL announces Extended Benefits program for qualified applicants

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Labor has announced it will begin offering the Extended Benefits (EB) program for qualified applicants who have exhausted previous benefits.
The EB program is a federal program that is triggered when the state’s insured unemployment rate exceeds 5.9 percent. According to ADOL, the state’s weekly insured unemployment rate of 6.11 percent has triggered the state into an EB period.
ADOL says this period began the week of May 31 and is available for up to 13 weeks. Not all claimants will be eligible to receive benefits. Those who qualify will be notified by ADOL via the UI Claims Tracker and by mail.
Specific eligibility criteria can be found at this website.
Claimants will not have to apply for these benefits but should continue to file weekly certifications. ADOL says those who qualify can begin claiming the benefits on July 5.
The EB program is usually available during times of adverse economic conditions. The last time Alabama offered the program was during the Great Recession of 2008.
