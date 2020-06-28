Unsettled weather pattern for the week ahead

Isolated rain showers and thunderstorms will begin to diminish after sunset tonight.
Expect areas of patchy but dense fog to develop overnight with lows in the low to middle 70s. Some peeks of sunshine will start the day on Monday with more diurnal pop-up showers and storms into the late afternoon. Monday will also be very hot and humid with the heat index potentially topping 100 degrees, please stay hydrated and practice heat safety.
The rest of the week is very unsettled with high humidity and daily chances for rain showers and thunderstorms. These storms will be pulse-like in nature and provide the threat of gusty outflow wind, heavy rainfall and small hail. It is hard to pinpoint exactly when and where these storms will develop each day, please keep the WAFF 48 Weather app close by and programmed to your location.
Right now, weather models are struggling with the forecast for the Fourth of July. Thunderstorms will be possible both Saturday and Sunday but as of right now it still looks like we will have some dry hours to enjoy time outside, check back for updates.
