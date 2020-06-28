OB-GYN: Some pregnant women with COVID-19 experience premature births, other health complications

“For a lot of the OB patients that actually do have COVID, most of them are not presenting with the common cough, cold, fever symptoms that we typically think of with a respiratory virus,” Clark said. “Some patients are just presenting with obstetrical complications and so we have been very fortunate that we have picked up on that early and that women that come in with unusual obstetrical complications we are being sure to test those mothers early to figure out exactly what’s going on.”