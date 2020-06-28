More sunshine for our Sunday

Happy Sunday!
Today expect mostly sunny skies with highs reaching the upper 80s this afternoon. Cloudy conditions to start off our Sunday morning, but they will clear as we head into the later half of the afternoon.
After the noon hour some scattered rain is possible, but not expected to stick around through the night.
The Saharan Dust makes its way out today, clearing up any haze and air quality issues by the evening.
We will be warming up here in the Tennessee Valley, but with less sunshine. Tomorrow, and really the remainder of next week, expect scattered showers and storms with temperatures close to 90.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.