Madison mayor encourages business owners to require masks

Madison Mayor Paul Finley is encouraging business owners to take control to protect their own livelihood.
Finley says, to avoid shutting your doors, you need to take precautions.
While masks are not mandatory at all businesses in the Tennessee Valley, each business can choose whether or not to make it a requirement.
“Businesses, if you have the ability to ask your employees to wear masks but you also have the ability if anybody comes in your business to require them to wear a mask. I think it’s gonna be for the safety of your business and in turn you can keep your doors open which means revenue to your business,” Finley said.
