Doctors voice concerns ahead of holiday weekend

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Experts are expressing concerns over increasing coronavirus numbers as we approach another holiday weekend.
“We started letting some of those restrictions go, suddenly everybody’s out. This is not over,” said EAMC Chief of Staff, Michael Roberts. “In Montgomery, there’s a lot of cases now, the hospitals are at high capacity. Here in Lee County, we had a surge early in the pandemic. The beginning of April was our busiest time. As people are out more and in closer contact with one another, we’re seeing cases go up across the state.”
Doctors have been urging everyone to take social distancing measures since March, but now that restrictions have loosened, Roberts says holidays can bring another jump in coronavirus cases.
“We all have this level of fatigue with taking precautions. Most of us are used to spending time with extended family, spending time with friends. Memorial Day, a lot of people were together, we saw a bump in cases after Memorial Day. I would expect we see something similar after the Fourth of July,” Roberts said.
Health experts say that people tend to gather in crowds during holidays, and while spending a day at the pool or throwing a barbecue might sound like a good time, doctors say that it might not be worth the risk.
“You might know what you and your household have been doing but you don’t know what kind of precautions that other people are taking. As people are out more and in closer contact with one another, we’re seeing cases go up across the state,” Roberts said. “So I say now is not the time to let your guard down. Now is the time to look at the things you do, the things that put you at higher risk.”
Roberts says to be cautious of anything that brings people in close proximity of each other.
