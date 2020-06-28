’Black Lives Matter’ painted on MLK Blvd. in Chattanooga

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Our neighbors to the north in Chattanooga are showing support for the black community with art.
If you drive down MLK Blvd. you’ll be able to find the words ‘Black Lives Matter’ painted on the street.
An organizer put out a volunteer link asking for 100 people to help with the process.
But more than 140 people came this weekend to make it happen.
The city of Chattanooga is behind this project, but they’re not funding it.
Instead it’s being paid for largely by donations from RISE Chattanooga and fundraising.
