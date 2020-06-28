Apartment damaged by cooking fire

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Fire broke out this morning inside one unit at an apartment complex in Athens. An elderly woman apparently fell asleep while cooking breakfast. Firefighters say her kitchen went up in flames, causing heavy fire and smoke damage. The kitchen fire happened inside a unit at Southwinds Apartments. Luckily firefighters were able to get the flames under control preventing it from spreading nearby units.
The woman was not hurt. She’ll stay with her sister that lives next door until her apartment can be repaired.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.