Albertville Health and Rehab tests staff and patients for coronavirus, 16 people test positive for COVID-19

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Albertville Health and Rehab sent this statement to WAFF-48 News...
“As a precautionary measure, Albertville Health and Rehab recently tested all residents and staff members in order to obtain a baseline test per the guidance from state officials. From these tests we have learned that 6 residents and 10 staff members tested positive for COVID-19. The residents have been transferred to a sister facility’s COVID unit and are receiving appropriate medical care as directed by their physician. These staff members are quarantined at home and are receiving the appropriate medical care if needed.
Albertville Health and Rehab has notified the Alabama Department of Public Health and the Marshall County Health Department. We also shared this information with our residents, their families and our employees.
“We continue to follow directives from the CDC and other state and federal authorities. All residents are monitored multiple times each day for symptoms. All staff members are screened before they begin their shift. We are using appropriate personal protective equipment and following infection control protocols.
“We are grateful for our staff members who are working hard and providing compassionate care for each resident of Albertville. We will continue to keep our residents and family members informed and appreciate their understanding and patience.”
