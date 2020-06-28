Albertville Health and Rehab tests staff and patients for coronavirus, 16 people test positive for COVID-19

“As a precautionary measure, Albertville Health and Rehab recently tested all residents and staff members in order to obtain a baseline test per the guidance from state officials. From these tests we have learned that 6 residents and 10 staff members tested positive for COVID-19. The residents have been transferred to a sister facility’s COVID unit and are receiving appropriate medical care as directed by their physician. These staff members are quarantined at home and are receiving the appropriate medical care if needed.