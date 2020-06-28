ADOL to again help customers file unemployment forms at ASU Acadome

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Department of Labor staff will again be at the Alabama State University’s Acadome to assist people trying to file unemployment compensation forms.
ADOL staff will be on hand from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday this week and will be able to help around 300 people per day. Once the staff has served the maximum amount of people, they will cut the line off.
ADOL asks that no one line up before 6 a.m., but customers are welcome to bring a lawn chair and snacks while they move through the line.
ADOL also reminds people to come by themselves, bring all the information they need, practice social distancing and wear a mask. Customers must be wearing a face covering to enter.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.