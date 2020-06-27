STUDY: COVID may lead to issues with brain, complicate pregnancies

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The CDC is saying the true number of Americans who have been infected with COVID-19 may top 20 million.
Everyday researchers are learning something new about the virus. A new study suggests severe cases of COVID-19 may lead to issues with the brain.
British researchers looked at 125 patients who were hospitalized with severe cases of COVID-19. They found that 77 of those patients, or 61%, had a stroke with the majority being caused by a blood clot in the brain. Also, 39 patients half of whom were younger than 60, showed signs of confusion and the majority were diagnosed with psychiatric conditions. This includes new-onset psychosis, dementia-like syndrome and mood disorders.
The scientists do say it is possible some of these conditions could simply have just been undiagnosed before the patient contracted the virus.
A new CDC study suggests pregnant women may be at increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19.
Researchers looked at data from over 326,000 women of reproductive age who had tested positive for the virus. Among those, more than 8,000 were pregnant.
They found pregnant women were more than five times more likely to be hospitalized than non-pregnant women. They were also more likely to be admitted to the ICU and be placed on a ventilator. However, there was no difference in the risk of death between the two groups.
Experts say pregnant women should take steps to minimize their risk for exposure, including social distancing.
