Some sunshine with spotty storms Sunday

Isolated rain showers will continue to move to the east this evening leaving us warm and muggy overnight with partly cloudy skies, lows will fall into the low 70s.
Early sunshine on Sunday will boost temperatures quickly into the upper 80s with high humidity, expect more isolated to widely scattered rain showers and storms to develop into Sunday afternoon. Storms will be pulse-like in nature and can produce locally heavy rainfall, small hail and brief gusty winds. Also, the Saharan Dust present in the atmosphere may cause poor air quality that can affect some people with respiratory sensitivity.
The work week is very summer-like and unsettled with daily chances for rain shower and thunderstorms. Temperatures look to be seasonable in the upper 80s to low 90s each afternoon.
An early look at the Fourth of July Saturday will be very similar with temperatures in the middle to upper 80s with scattered thunderstorms, check back for updates regarding your Independence Day forecast.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.