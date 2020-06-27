Shoals area fraternities and sororities hold solidarity march

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Local members of predominantly Black Greek Fraternities and Sororities walked together as one on Saturday during the Divine 9 Solidarity March.
They walked from Nance Street to West Irvine Avenue and ended at Lewis Field for a rally and a voters registration drive.
“I think just showing solitary is important. Particularly for an issue around systematic racism and for justice in our community,” said Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. member Joan Williams.
The Shoals area Divine 9 organizations are Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc., Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc., and Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc.
