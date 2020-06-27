Huntsville High School basketball faces new challenges

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Earlier this week we learned of positive COVID-19 cases among student athletes at Muscle Shoals High School. Other schools in North Alabama are doing their very best to adhere to guidelines.
As area high school athletes continue to condition voluntarily, COVID-19 cases have been found at schools around the state.
Huntsville High's basketball team and their Head Coach Christian Schweers understands the brave reality of the new normal, and what that could be heading into a new basketball season.
“It’s gonna happen at some point. We’re either gonna get into the school year. somebody’s gonna play against somebody that’s had it , and we’re gonna run into these things that are uncharted territory. There’s no hand book for it,” Coach Schweers said.
The pandemic has also hindered the evaluation and recruiting periods for the Class of 2021. Most prospects would have the opportunity to play for their summer AAU team, but with events being postponed or canceled, scholarship opportunities for players could be unpredictable.
“I’ve heard college coaches say they’re the missing class, because, they didn’t get a spring of their junior year or evaluation, they’re not gonna get a summer evaluation, so it’s just a very unfortunate thing for those guys,” Schweers said.
Coaches check each players temperature prior to entering the facility, with each player having to wait their turn to be properly checked six feet apart outside before entering as well.
“We’ve tried to explain the seriousness of it and how it relates to them. If someone comes down with COVID-19 in our group we have to shut down for 14 days. We’ve been shutdown for almost three months, and nobody wants to do that,” he said.
