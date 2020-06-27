Cloudy Saturday morning and afternoon; Warmer heading into next week

Cloudy start to our Saturday morning.
Clouds will stick around for the majority of the day, but we will see a few patches of sunshine later in the afternoon. A few pop-up showers are possible today but are looking mainly north of us.
Winds will be a bit gusty this morning but die off closer to the noon hour.
The dust has arrived and we can expect that to impact our air quality and visibility. A little cooler for our Saturday with highs reaching the lower to mid-80s. Sunday will be warmer with highs in the upper 80s and that’s partially due to more sunshine. Expect to see a beautiful sunrise and sunset over the next day or so thanks to the dust.
Monday rain chances return and stay in the forecast for the majority of next week.
