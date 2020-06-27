Autographs for Orphans happening at Alabama Music Hall of Fame

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - Today from 1-3 p.m. Liberté Ministries will be holding a fundraiser at Alabama Music Hall of Fame.
For a $30 donation, one will have access to eight guest sports personalities, a tour of the Hall of Fame, and a silent and live auction.
Antonio Langham, Curley Hallman, Patrick Hape, Byron Franklin, and other sports personalities connected to Alabama or the Shoals will be available for autographs and personal pictures.
The fundraiser is for an orphanage in Haiti. This is the ministries second Autographs for Orphans and organizer, Arvery Dupuy, says that despite COVID-19 he hopes for a good turn out.
“It’s going to be difficult to estimate because of covid, but we hope the turn out is better than last year. We had a good turn out then, but we are hoping for double this year,” said Dupuy.
All staff are volunteers and proceeds go directly to the orphanage.
