Your COVID-19 questions, answered

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Dr. Karen Landers of the Alabama Department of Public Health answers some of the most reoccurring questions about COVID-19. As a career public health physician, Landers says her protocol is to look at the data and give medical advice.
Some individuals have have questioned how many of the 10,000 cases in Alabama are severe. Landers says it’s all about looking at the data.
“If you just look at the data and you see that we are having about 600 to 700 people in the hospital at any given time and about 30 percent of those people are requiring intensive care...I mean that’s pretty significant,” Landers said.
The ADPH has posted about 19 thousand presumed recoveries. Landers says it’s too soon to know about any potential long term health impacts but does caution that effects are possible considering COVID-19 is an inflammatory disease.
“As far as our individual data for long term health effects, at this point in time we do not have specific data that indicates in all patients or any patients,” Landers said.
What about Herd immunity? A number of people think or hope it could kick in eventually.
“The likelihood of developing herd immunity...you would probably have to have 60 or 70 percent or more people that have had the virus. So that’s not really a way to protect persons,” Landers said.
The United States has seen health care systems in Italy, New York, Houston and Arizona become overwhelmed. Two weeks ago, Montgomery’s mayor was sounding the alarm. Is Alabama in danger?
“Well at this time the healthcare system in AL is handling the situation. But again hospitals having to exercise their surge plans...it’s stressing the healthcare system,” Landers said.
Dr. Landers says it’s up to the governor to make decisions about regulations but wants to emphasize that no one has to wait for those restrictions.
She says they can make their own.