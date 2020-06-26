What to consider when deciding whether your child should return to school

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama State Superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey and State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris are are set to release a road map with guidelines for the next school year Friday.
But in the meantime, we're on your side with what you need to consider when deciding whether to send your kids back.
Dr. Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public health said, as a pediatrician herself, she urges parents to look over the guidelines at your child's specific school.
She said parents need to then assess your child's health risk and your child's ability to follow that guidance.
Another thing to consider: risk factors of the family members living in your household.
"I do think the cloth face covering is going to play a very important role in the school year, and I think it's going to play an extremely important role not only for teachers and administrative personnel in the school, but the student population as well," added Dr. Landers.
Getting your young child to wear a face mask in school or out and about is easier said than done.
The American Academy of Pediatrics has tips about how to talk to your child about wearing a mask safely.
