Tennessee Valley Museum of Art commemorate lives lost to COVID-19 with art display

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - People are coming up with new ways to remember those who have died from COVID-19.
A memorial to COVID-19 victims was dedicated in front of the Tennessee Valley Museum of Art in Tuscumbia.
The Tennessee Valley Museum of Art closed their doors due to COVID-19, but when they were able to open again, executive director Christi Britten says they knew they needed to do something to commemorate the lives that have been lost to the virus.
"Each one of these ribbons actually represent a life lost to COVID-19 in only two days," said Britten.
2,000 orange ribbons blow in the wind as they are displayed at the entrance of the museum.
"When we walk through we're really just passing lives and just acknowledging that this is only in America in two days," said Britten.
As Alabama's numbers continue to rise she says its a sober reminder of how dangerous COIVD-19 is.
"And see whenever the wind blows all of these ribbons are lives that have been touched and affected. I think it's just a reflection. We are hoping people can be a little reflective and contemplative," said Britten.
Britten is also encouraging local residents to be apart of this exhibit by attaching a yellow ribbon in remembrance of family or friends who have died from COVID-19.
“As people add their stories to this and maybe we see a yellow ribbon. You know, if someone would like to tell their story and participate. That will become apart of the moving components of this exhibition as well,” said Britten.
