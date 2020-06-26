Tennessee authorities search for kidnapped baby, suspect

Lawrenceburg, Tennessee (WAFF) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is searching for a kidnapped baby from Lawrence County.
According to authorities, 9 month old Braelee Rayne Trapp was forcibly taken from her home Wednesday night around 7 p.m.
The TBI says Tony Lynn Lanier Sr. is the person responsible and has issued an Amber Alert for the child.
Officials tell us Lanier was an acquaintance of the family and this is not a random act. However, the exact relationship between Lanier and the family is not clear at this time.
Lanier was last seen driving a black 2005 Chevrolet Equinox with an Arkansas license plate reading 430Y2K.
If you have any information about Lanier or Trapp, call 1-800-TBI-FIND or your local law enforcement agency as soon as possible.
