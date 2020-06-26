Storms this afternoon along with dust for the weekend

That much anticipated Saharan Dust has pushed into the southern U.S. and will increase throughout the weekend. How it affects our rain chances is still yet to be seen. It should limit storms, but we may see a few off these storms. If we do, there could be a muddy rain as this falls. The best chance of that will be Saturday morning. It also means we could see some air quality issues during the weekend. Expect some fiery sunrises and sunsets through the weekend, but if you suffer from respiratory issues then you may want to stay indoors. This dust could also inhibit temperatures in some spots, meaning it might be cooler than expected. That might mean Saturday stays into the mid 80s.