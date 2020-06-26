Storms this afternoon along with dust for the weekend

Happy Friday! It is a dry start to the day today but more storms are on the way today.
While it is a drier start to the day today, that is not going to be the chase this afternoon. Isolated storms are possible later this morning as a warm front slides to the northeast. That will increase our humidity as we will see wind from the southwest at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures this morning are once again starting near the 70-degree mark and will increase as we move into the afternoon. However, rainfall and Saharan dust could keep our temperatures suppressed, only climbing into the upper 70s and low 80s. Sadly, I don't expect that we will have much of a sunset today because of these storms, but if it is dry by you, you will definitely see some beautiful skies as dusk.
That much anticipated Saharan Dust has pushed into the southern U.S. and will increase throughout the weekend. How it affects our rain chances is still yet to be seen. It should limit storms, but we may see a few off these storms. If we do, there could be a muddy rain as this falls. The best chance of that will be Saturday morning. It also means we could see some air quality issues during the weekend. Expect some fiery sunrises and sunsets through the weekend, but if you suffer from respiratory issues then you may want to stay indoors. This dust could also inhibit temperatures in some spots, meaning it might be cooler than expected. That might mean Saturday stays into the mid 80s.
