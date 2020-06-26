State Superintendent speaks Friday on 2020-2021 school year plan

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - The start of the upcoming school year is just about 8 weeks away for most Alabama school districts, but there are still plenty of unknowns.
Local school superintendents are meeting with State Superintendent, Dr. Eric Mackey, learning for themselves his recommendations for the upcoming school year.
There is a news conference scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday.
WAFF will update this story later Friday with information released by the state.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.