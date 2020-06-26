Repentance, prayer gathering held in downtown Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Close to 80 people gathered on the steps of the Huntsville Museum of Art to pray for the community Friday evening.
They gathered for what they called a day of repentance.
There was prayer, music and reflection.
Organizers say between a pandemic, an economic downturn and a fight for social justice, it was time to come together to start healing the community.
“There is no vaccine, there is no cure for racism because it is all the matter of the heart. But if a person repents, God will heal the land,” said Curtis Henderson, pastor at One in Christ International Ministries.
Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle and Councilman Will Culver were in attendance to support the event.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.