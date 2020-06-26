Rainy Friday Afternoon

Mostly cloudy for our Friday afternoon, with rain and thunderstorms moving in.
Expect clouds for the majority of the afternoon and evening hours, with highs topping out in the lower 80s.
Overnight rain chances are looking slight, but higher chances return for our Saturday morning.
For the weekend, expect the upper 80s, cloudy conditions, and a light haze during the day thanks to the Saharan Dust.
40 percent chance of rain and storms Saturday clearing as the sun sets.
Sunday will be partly sunny with a high near 90.
Headed into next week, rain stays in the forecast and highs hover in the upper 80.
